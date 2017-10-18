share tweet pin email

Joan Rivers’ biting wit and incisive eye for fashion will be on full display when E!’s “Fashion Police” ends its run next month with a special that looks back on the series’ 20-plus years of commentary, comedy and fun.

“Fashion Police: The Farewell,” which is slated to air on Monday, November 27, will feature never-before-seen footage of the late comedienne from an unaired 1980s-themed episode.

In a preview clip of that footage, Rivers can be seen commenting on a photo of "Dynasty" star Joan Collins from the 1985 People’s Choice Awards. As you'd expect, the conversation gets colorful.

“For those of you out there who don’t even know what ‘Dynasty’ was, each week insanely wealthy people got married and divorced and slept around, they had no shame,” she jokes. “It was like ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ except with big shoulders instead of big a----.”

E Rivers went retro in this unaired '80s-themed episode of "Fashion Police." Footage from the episode will be included in the farewell special.

“Fashion Police,” which was co-created by Rivers and premiered in 1995, has undergone a number of different iterations and hosts over the years, evolving from a red-carpet show to a panel-show format to a series of specials following Rivers’ death in 2014. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, remains an executive producer on the show.

“‘Fashion Police' has been a red carpet mainstay for over two decades that has been emulated across the entertainment landscape,” E! President Adam Stotsky said in a statement. “Joan’s beloved no-holds-barred style fueled the franchise’s clever approach to fashion and comedy, and we are incredibly proud of its long-running success.”

Melissa Rivers will host “Fashion Police: The Farewell,” joined by co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho.