Fans want Kelly Clarkson to make a country album after Shania Twain cover

Everyone needs to know when Kelly Clarkson is dropping her first country album!

The singer performed a spot-on cover of Shania Twain’s 1995 song “No One Needs to Know” for her latest “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show, and fans loved it so much that they’re begging Clarkson to release her own country record.

“We need a country album asap!! Kelly can sing anything!!!” one fan commented on the official YouTube video of her performance.

“Imma Need Kelly To Do A Country Album ASAP,” another person wrote.

“Kelly could def make a go in country music,” another fan chimed in. “Gave me chills.”

And another fan spoke for many people in the comments when they wrote, “Girl you better put that country album out soon! You can't leave us hanging like that!”

It’s true that Clarkson can sing flawlessly in any genre, from pop to country to soul to alt-rock.

She performed a show-stopping cover of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, joined by Pentatonix and the drummer Sheila E.

The versatile singer also recently put her own brilliant spin on Fiona Apple’s ‘90s indie song, “Criminal,” as well as “Adore You” by Harry Styles and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

While she covers all genres on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson does seem to be an especially big fan of country songs, from classics to contemporary hits.

Her “Kellyoke” cover of Johnny Cash’s 1963 hit “Ring of Fire” was one for the books, and she also covered Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” and Jason Aldean’s “She’s Country.”

A country album does sound right up Clarkson’s alley but honestly, Clarkson can make musical magic out of literally anything.

As one fan commented on her most recent Shania Twain cover video, “KELLY CLARKSON, I’d pay to hear you sing the warning label on my hairdryer!!!!”