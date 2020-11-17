Fans think they've spotted this royal family member in episode of 'The Crown'

Did the Duchess of Cambridge make a sneaky cameo in the latest season of "The Crown"?

Not quite, but eagle-eyed viewers swear that an extra in one of the fourth season's episodes looks a lot like the former Kate Middleton.

The hit show, which returned to Netflix with new episodes over the weekend, introduces two new characters — Lady Diana Spencer and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Fans had been eagerly anticipating the premiere since a trailer first dropped over the summer.

Over the past few days, viewers have been binge-watching the season's 10 episodes and some of them happened to notice a Duchess of Cambridge doppelganger in episode six. During the scene, Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles are greeting royal onlookers in a large crowd.

Kate ... is that you? Netflix

The princess-to-be, played by Emma Corrin, looks pretty in pink as she mingles and smiles brightly. Meanwhile, a young woman in a yellow jacket and floral top can be seen right by her side.

Fans couldn't help but notice that the woman bears a striking resemblance to the duchess, 38, and has the same long brown hair and welcoming smile.

One viewer even took to Twitter to express her amazement, writing, "Meta moment in S4 Ep6 of #TheCrown....while depicting Charles and Diana's trip to Oz, one of the women reaching out to touch Diana is the spit of Kate Middleton...."

Over the weekend, fans of the show marveled at a cameo of a different sort when they spotted a mouse scurrying across a rug in Buckingham Palace right near the Queen Mother. Many curious viewers began to wonder if the rodent was intentionally included in the scene or if the editors might just have missed it while finishing up the episode.

The show's Twitter account quickly caught on to viewers' curiosity and shared the following comedic response: "Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series?"

This season of "The Crown" has been highly anticipated since Netflix revealed that it would be focused on Princess Diana, otherwise known as the "people's princess," and her relationship with Prince Charles.