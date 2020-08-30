Fans think Chadwick Boseman may've hinted at cancer diagnosis in 2017 interview

Chadwick Boseman never publicly shared his colon cancer diagnosis, so fans were shocked when he died on Friday at age 43. Now, though, some people are saying that they think he alluded to his condition a few years ago.

A 2017 interview by HuffPost reporter Matt Jacobs resurfaced this week when Jacobs took to Twitter to share a snippet of the interview. “I interviewed Chadwick Boseman in 2017, and to think he was going through cancer while satisfying the physical demands of a Marvel movie…” Jacobs tweeted.

I interviewed Chadwick Boseman in 2017, and to think he was going through cancer while satisfying the physical demands of a Marvel movie...https://t.co/MAB1ZYdcGS pic.twitter.com/eLdear66IU — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) August 29, 2020

In the interview, Jacobs asked Boseman, "You came off of one 'Black Panther' project, did 'Marshall' and then made another 'Black Panther' movie. Did you bulk up, slim down and then bulk up again?"

Jacobs noted that the actor nodded his head and looked exhausted when he responded, "Right. Yeah, yeah, yeah."

Jacobs continued, “You’ve been through the wringer.”

Boseman answered, laughing, "Oh, you don’t even know. You have no idea. One day I’ll live to tell the story."

News of Boseman’s tragic death was confirmed on his social media in a statement from his reps on Friday, Aug. 28.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The statement continued, “⁣⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

In light of Boseman's death, clips from his past appearances have recirculated online, including a video of Boseman tearing up while he talked about meeting two young fans with terminal cancer.

“There are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer, and throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal,” he said in the 2018 interview with SiriusXM. “And what they said to me, and their parents (also) said, they're trying to hold on until this movie comes. And to a certain degree, you hear them say that say, and you're like, ‘Wow.’”

“It's a humbling experience because you're like, 'This can't mean that much to them.' You know?” Boseman continued. “But seeing how the world has taken this on, seeing how the movement and how it's taken on a life of its own, I realize that they anticipated something great."

“I did live life waiting for those moments. And so, it put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys anticipation of this movie," he added.

The late actor got choked up and had to pause when he discussed how he found out the boys died before "Black Panther" was released.

"It means a lot," he said of his relationship with Ian and Taylor.