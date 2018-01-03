Ryan Reynolds brought out the internet's inner teenybopper with an epic throwback pic that found him sporting a 1990s-era bleached-blond floppy haircut.
Ryan Reynolds' throwback pic: 'I styled my hair with a blowtorch'Play Video - 0:25
Ryan Reynolds' throwback pic: 'I styled my hair with a blowtorch'Play Video - 0:25
Fans had a field day Tuesday when the "Deadpool" star, 41, posted the pic to Instagram, with many pointing out his uncanny resemblance to "Saved By The Bell" star Mark-Paul Gosselaar.
"Is that you, Zack Morris?" one fan wrote, and we can definitely see the similarity. Look at them side by side!
Meanwhile, others recalled that Reynolds pretty much looked exactly like this when he starred opposite Melissa Joan Hart in the 1996 made-for-TV movie "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."
Some pointed out that Reynolds would have fit in perfectly in a boy band back then. "When Deadpool was a Backstreet Boys member," one quipped. And now that you mention it, Reynolds' hair does look just like Nick Carter's back in the day.
"You must be the missing Hanson brother," joked another. MMMbop! Yep, we can see it.
A few fans thought Reynolds was a dead ringer for "Dawson's Creek"-era James Van Der Beek.
While some of his followers thought he looked oh-so-dreamy with his longer boy-band locks, others poked fun at Reynolds' retro hairstyle. "And you got Blake Lively to marry you?" one teased.
Well, to be fair, Reynolds got Blake Lively to tie the knot — and welcome two little girls — with him when he was all grown up and looked like he does in the photo above.
And while we agree the actor looked adorable 20 years ago, we prefer Reynolds today. Besides, we're in no hurry to see that floppy hairdo make a comeback!
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'
A new book co-written by a TODAY.com producer looks at the lost toys, tastes and trends of the 1990s, from clear cola to Caboodles and slap bracelets to Surge soda.
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Big Mouth Billy Bass
It was the worst thing to happen to mankind’s relationship with sea life since Jaws ate all those people. Push the button on his plaque and Big Mouth Billy Bass would launch into "Don’t Worry, Be Happy" or "Take Me to the River." Mercifully, they’re not made anymore, but if you’re crazy enough to want one, check your local garage sale. Your neighbors might pay you to take it off their hands.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Bob Ross and 'The Joy of Painting'
You never really intended to watch "The Joy of Painting," but once it came on, you were hooked. Who could turn off the gentle, giant-Afroed man cooing about "happy little trees"? Ross died in 1995, but his memory lives on through reruns – and his line of art supplies.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Bubble Tape
When the Mad Scientists of Gum World get bored, they think of a new shape or container. Sure, goody-goodies could take one piece and make it last till study hall, but the rest of us crammed in at least four of the promised six feet of gum into our mouths at once.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Caboodles
Caboodles were makeup cases that looked like Dad’s fishing tackle box. The product was inspired by a 1986 People magazine photo of Vanna White using a real tackle box to store her cosmetics. They were plastic pastel dream academies with removable segments.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Giant cell phones
Forget smart phones – the original cell phones were clunky and so heavy that holding one to your ear was like bashing the side of your head with a brick. But man, we felt like "Wall Street" king Gordon Gekko when we first started toting one around.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Clear colas
If the colors of the 1970s were earth tones and the colors of the 1980s "Miami Vice" pastels, what was left for the 1990s? For a while, marketers just gave up on color completely and suddenly, cler was the way to go. Clear beer, clear soaps, even clear garbage bags were all the rage. Byt Crystal Pepsi led the charge, even though after 1993, consumers couldn’t see their way clear to buying the stuff.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Dream Phone game
What the Mystery Date game was to an earlier generation, Dream Phone was to 1990s girls. At an age when calling a real boy was unimaginable, Dream Phone let girls practice, by calling up fictional dudes whose photos and numbers were on the game’s cards. Recorded messages gave you clues to whoever was crushing on you. The modern Dream Phone replaces the enormous hot pink handset with a smart phone, of course.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Dunkaroos
Although introduced in 1988, Dunkaroos –kangaroo-shaped cookies that came with a tiny swimming pool of frosting -- might be the most 1990s snack there was. But take heart! They’re still around, though hard to find. Try Walmart, Costco, your local dollar store, or order online from Amazon.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Fanny packs
Worn under the belly, fanny packs were like an out-of-fashion belt that swallowed an even more out-of-fashion suitcase. Designer Isaac Mizrahi has called them one of the most reviled accessories in modern culture.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Hacky sacks
Almost every guy who was a teen in the '90s can look back on sunny hours joyously wasted kicking a little beanbag around. If there was a game you could imagine Shaggy from "Scooby-Doo" playing, hacky sack was it.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Gak
Gak was thicker and less gelatinous than its boogery ancestor, '70s gross-out staple Slime, but it was no less entertaining. Run your hands through the wall-to-wall carpeting in any '90s house and you’ll find 20-year-old Gak clinging to every carpet fiber. Gak made a comeback in 2012.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Earring Magic Ken
Earring Magic Ken featured two-ton hair, a pierced ear, purple mesh shirt, shiny lilac vest, and a circular necklace that commentators such as Dan Savage instantly declared to be an intimate pleasure device. This Ken was all set to perform a rousing chorus of "Y-M-C-A!" but perhaps unlikely to be interested in hitting the prom with Barbie. The doll quickly became a hot collectible with gay men, while Mattel quietly discontinued him.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Mac Classic II
Born with the decade in 1990, the Mac Classic II is the computer that created a generation of gadget addicts. Never mind the nearly microscopic, nine-inch, black-and-white screen. We had Apples in our eyes now, and could taste a juicy techie future.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
MC Hammer
Forget the music, we all know "U Can’t Touch This." Can we talk about MC Hammer’s pants? Cinched the top and bottom, they were part giant garbage bag, part genie outfit.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
OK Soda
In 1993, Coca-Cola decided that even the sullen slackers of Generation X bought pop, and introduced the most non-corporate corporate beverage ever, OK Soda. With a flavor like fruity Fresca, bleak gray-and-black cans, and even a manifesto, OK was an odd attempt to reach a generation that pretty much drank soda like everyone else. By 1995, OK was KO'd.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Orbitz
Orbitz was the drink that resembled a lava lamp, clear liquid in a curvaceous glass bottle with tiny colored balls bobbing inside. The flavors were weird, and the floating balls had no taste. It’s little wonder the drink flopped within about a year.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Palm Pilot
Free for a movie Friday? In the 1990s, the answer was right in the palm of our hands, with the pint-sized PalmPilot PDA. Now we no longer had to run home and check our Garfield calendar to see if we already had plans!'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Pogs
Pogs were more than a fad, they were approved gambling for kids. Stack up the paper circles and throw your slammer at them to determine which of your friend’s Pogs you now get to keep. Sore losers – plus irresistible in-class trading – eventually got Pogs banned from some schools.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Ring Pops
Ring Pops were the only piece of bling that could give you type 2 diabetes. Kids who couldn’t care less about cut, clarity or carat weight were all about the most important "c" of all corn syrup.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Scrunchies
Crocheted scrunchies, denim scrunchies, satin scrunchies, scrunchies to match your cheerleading colors– there was one for every outfit, and girls without ponytails sometimes wore them as bracelets. They’re still popular with gymnasts – just watch the Olympics to verify.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Slap bracelets
Slap bracelets are thin, fabric-covered ribbons of steel that curl around one’s wrist when cracked across the arm. They weren’t too pretty, but it was all about the application, marveling as the bracelet grabbed your arm like Doc Octopus wrapping a tentacle around Spider-Man.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Surge soda
Was it green? Was it yellow? Surge soda was a mix of the two, maybe the color you’d get if you soaked a highlighter in a glass full of lime Jell-O. The mega-caffeinated Coke product appealed for a while, but the Surge slowed to a trickle and by the early 2000s it had vanished from store shelves. You can still reportedly buy it in Norway, where it’s called Urge.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Tamagotchi
Tamagotchi was a huge 1990s fad requiring kids to feed, clean up after, and play with a little digital creature, kind of like that fifth-grade assignment where you had to treat a raw egg like it was your baby for a week. They’re still around, but now have an online element, and even more importantly, a way to turn off their annoying beeping and booping sounds.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Urkel
There’s absolutely no excuse for Jaleel White’s "Family Matters" character, annoying Urkel, becoming a massive national hit, but it happened. He even briefly had his own infamous strawberry-banana cereal, Urkel-Os. Like Urkel itself, that probably seemed like a good idea at the time, but made less and less sense in the cold hard light of day.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'
-
'The Totally Sweet '90s'of
Zima
What was Zima? It wasn’t beer. It wasn’t wine. It wasn’t a wine cooler. Its maker, Coors, pitched it as "Zomething different," but hey, if even they don’t know what it is, how did they expect it to catch on? David Letterman helped seal the clear alcoholic beverage’s doom, pitching it as the preferred drink of nutty senators, confused marathoners, and oddly, Santa.'The Totally Sweet '90s' / 'The Totally Sweet '90s'