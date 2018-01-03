share tweet pin email

Ryan Reynolds brought out the internet's inner teenybopper with an epic throwback pic that found him sporting a 1990s-era bleached-blond floppy haircut.

Fans had a field day Tuesday when the "Deadpool" star, 41, posted the pic to Instagram, with many pointing out his uncanny resemblance to "Saved By The Bell" star Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"Zack Morris, is that you?" one fan wrote, and we can definitely see the similarity. Look at them side by side!

Getty Images / @vancityreynolds / Instagram Will the real Zack Morris please step forward?

Meanwhile, others recalled that Reynolds pretty much looked exactly like this when he starred opposite Melissa Joan Hart in the 1996 made-for-TV movie "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

Showtime Reynolds in a scene from 1996's TV movie "Sabrina The Teenage Witch."

Some pointed out that Reynolds would have fit in perfectly in a boy band back then. "When Deadpool was a Backstreet Boys member," one quipped. And now that you mention it, Reynolds' hair does look just like Nick Carter's back in the day.

WireImage Backstreet Boy Nick Carter models his mid-1990s floppy hair.

"You must be the missing Hanson brother," joked another. MMMbop! Yep, we can see it.

Redferns MMMbop! Was Ryan Reynolds the missing Hanson brother?

A few fans thought Reynolds was a dead ringer for "Dawson's Creek"-era James Van Der Beek.

Everett James Van Der Beek in the "Dawson's Creek" era.

While some of his followers thought he looked oh-so-dreamy with his longer boy-band locks, others poked fun at Reynolds' retro hairstyle. "And you got Blake Lively to marry you?" one teased.

FilmMagic Ryan Reynolds today.

Well, to be fair, Reynolds got Blake Lively to tie the knot — and welcome two little girls — with him when he was all grown up and looked like he does in the photo above.

And while we agree the actor looked adorable 20 years ago, we prefer Reynolds today. Besides, we're in no hurry to see that floppy hairdo make a comeback!