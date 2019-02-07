Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 7, 2019, 2:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Fans of the late Kristoff St. John bade an emotional farewell to the “The Young and the Restless" actor, as the final episode of the series he had been appearing on since 1991 aired Wednesday.

Kristoff, 52, died on Sunday in his Los Angeles home of a possible alcohol overdose.

Before the episode aired, CBS Daytime asked fans via Twitter to share images and memories of the late actor on social media:

And fans and friends jumped into action, posting heartfelt tributes and photos:

In that final episode, St. John's character, Neil Winters, shared a warm exchange with his son Devon (Bryton James), in which Winters watched Devon's sister Ana step in to help her brother.

"She did it for you," said Winters. "Because that's what family does."

Those final scenes hit fans hard:

St. John had earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for his role. He and his co-stars recently appeared in a video promoting CBS' coverage of the Super Bowl. An autopsy was completed Monday, but results have not yet been released.

The actor's 24 year-old son Julian died in 2014 of an apparent suicide, and the actor tweeted a few weeks ago in response to someone writing about grieving the loss of a child.

"I think we all sort of tiptoed around what obviously weighed most heavily on his heart and his soul — and that is the death of his son," his co-star Eric Braeden told People magazine. "How do you discuss something so fundamentally tragic as that with even a friend? You don't want to touch that wound."

Clearly, St. John is missed by many.