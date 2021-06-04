IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fans can't get enough of this quirky 'Jeopardy!' winner: 'I was a bit mesmerized'

Julia Markham Cameron took over as champion, but her quirky expressions stole the show.
By Drew Weisholtz

Julia Markham Cameron, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York, became the new “Jeopardy!” champion on Thursday’s episode, but her intelligence and quick buzzer are not what has people talking.

Cameron made a bunch of animated facial expressions during the episode, to the delight of many of the show's fans.

"I won't lie, I was a bit mesmerized with Julia's WTF expressions," one fan tweeted, along with a compilation of her in action.

"Okay... Julia on Jeopardy is the cutest and most human contestant ever," someone else wrote.

"Julia might be my fave contestant ever on Jeopardy!!!" another person wrote.

Others, though, thought her demeanor was a little much.

“The opinion is split on Julia! (I think I like her!),” another person commented.

"Julia’s on my nerves," chimed in another viewer.

Cameron got the last laugh, though, winning the game with more than $16,000 and earning the chance to return for Friday's show.

"Jeopardy!", which is currently being guest-hosted by Mayim Bialik, is no stranger to eye-catching contestants.

Last month, Ryan Bilger rubbed fans the wrong way because they felt he was too arrogant, forcing him to address the brushback.

In 2017, New York bartender Austin Rogers amused fans with his ironic attitude over a 12-night run that netted him more than $400,000.

