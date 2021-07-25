J.Lo included a subtle nod to 2002 engagement to Ben Affleck in 52nd birthday pics

Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday post is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Saturday, the singer shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, and eagle-eyed fans noticed in one of the solo shots a framed, black-and-white print almost entirely cut out of the frame. It appears to be a photo of the couple riding a motorcycle together, which originally appeared in the March 2003 issue of Vanity Fair. Affleck was the cover star amid their high-profile engagement.

At the time, he told the magazine of his then-fiancée, "Jennifer is a really wonderful, fabulous woman, smart and interesting. Spending time with her makes me a better person and a happier person. She impresses me every day. It feels better to me to be with her than without her. That's why I made this decision, even if some other things have to be sacrificed."

In her recent birthday post, Lopez also shared a new photo of her kissing the actor, seemingly confirming rumors they're back together 17 tears after they split. The couple initially started dating in 2002, got engaged in November that year and then postponed it before breaking up in early 2004.

The “Jenny on the Block” singer went on to marry Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max. The couple divorced in 2014. Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005 and had three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018 after a long separation.

Lopez and Affleck have been sparking reconciliation rumors over the last few months following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. They were spotted together at a luxury resort in Montana in May and again later that month in Miami. And just a few days ago, they made their Instagram debut in a series of photos posted by actor Leah Remini, a close friend of Lopez.

