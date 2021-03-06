Fans are sharing resurfaced 1993 clip of Meghan Markle ahead of tell-all interview

A throwback clip of Meghan Markle at age 11 is circulating again ahead of a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to debut Sunday night.

In the clip, originally airing in 1993 on a Nickelodeon news program, the Duchess of Sussex addressed sexist advertising after her social studies class was given the task to watch TV commercials and see if they could recognize underlying messages within the ads.

One commercial that stood out to Meghan was a dishwashing detergent ad that implied that women are the ones who do the cleaning in the household.

“I don't think it's right for kids to grow up thinking these things — that just Mom does everything,” she said in the clip. “It's always ‘Mom does this,’ and ‘Mom does that.’”

The soon-to-be-royal penned a letter to Proctor & Gamble with her observation at the time. The company responded by changing a crucial line in the ad. Rather than asserting that "women are fighting greasy pots and pans," it changed the voice-over to declare that "people" were taking up the battle instead.

During a 2015 speech before a U.N. Women conference, Meghan referenced that small but mighty victory. "When I was just 11-years-old, I unknowingly and somehow accidentally became a female advocate," she said, later adding, "I realized in that moment the magnitude of my actions."

She continued, "I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."

One popular Instagram page 90sanxiety posted the clip on Friday, immediately receiving a flood of positive comments praising Meghan for her strength at such a young age.

“Consistent,” one commenter wrote. “True. A real Queen.”

"She’s going places, I just have a hunch," someone commented.

Another added, “HER POWER AT 11 years old.”

“Right on,” a fan wrote. “This woman has integrity.”

Meghan has received support from more than just her fans on social media over the past week, after unnamed palace sources accused her of bullying staff in 2018 while living at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry. Her close friend, Lindsay Jill Roth, shared an Instagram post on Thursday standing up for Meghan amid the media backlash that has surfaced ahead of the interview.

"Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones," Roth wrote in the caption. "I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues."

The support didn’t stop there. Meghan’s former “Suits” co-star, Patrick J. Adams took to Twitter to share a lengthy thread defending the duchess, writing in part, “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear,” he continued in a second tweet. “Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

Abigail Spencer, another of Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars, shared a photo of the two embracing on Instagram, penning a lengthy note of support in the caption.

"She’s been there for me - and physically held me - in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it," Spencer wrote. "She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of... and with. And I have."

Shortly after announcing that the couple was expecting their second child together, It was revealed on Feb. 15 that Prince Harry and Meghan would sit down in an intimate interview with Winfrey in their first public interview since officially stepping back from their royal duties.

In a promotional clip released earlier this week, Meghan accused the royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she said in the clip. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

In another clip, she added, "It's really liberating to have the right and the privilege in someways to say, 'Yes, I am ready to talk.'"