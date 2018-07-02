Family vacation in Bali! Pink, husband and kids enjoy great views, quality time

share tweet pin email

Pink and the whole family got some good quality time together on the beautiful Indonesian island of Bali this past week.

From exploring the fish markets to swimming in the beaches, it looks like mom, husband Carey Hart, and the couple’s two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson, made the most of their relaxing family trip.

Click through the Instagram posts to see all of the pictures.

The singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, including adorable shots of Willow on a scenic beach as well as posing with a local fish seller.

“Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you,” she wrote.

In another post, Willow, who recently rang in her 7th birthday, watches a bird in the sky on the beach. And in a video Hart posted, the family can be seen enjoying a show of what looks like a traditional dance.

The happy couple has been together for 11 years, but cheerful vacation pictures aside, Pink cautions that it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. “Monogamy is work!” the 38-year-old told The Guardian in 2017. “But you do the work, and it’s good again.”

If these vacay shots are any indication, all the hard work for a happy marriage pays off!