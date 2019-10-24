Sign up for our newsletter

The entire original family in the cast of "Lizzie McGuire" will be back in the recently announced reboot of the popular early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom.

Disney announced Thursday Jake Thomas, 29, Hallie Todd, 57, and Robert Carradine, 65, will all return to the House of Mouse to play their original characters from the hit show.

Hilary Duff already announced she would be reprising her role as a titular character earlier this year.

Disney+ posted on Instagram Thursday a photo of the onscreen family at what appeared to be a read through at the Ren-Mar Studios in Los Angeles.

Thomas will return to play Lizzie McGuire’s younger brother, while Todd and Carradine will play her mother and father, respectively.

Todd posted a photo of her glasses and studio ID badge on Thursday.

“@Hilaryduff and I are going bra shopping. Who wants to come? (Not you, @jakethomas @robertcarradine.)"

The tweet references a fan favorite episode where Lizzie and her then-best friend Miranda hatch a plan to get Todd's character, Lizzie’s mom, to take them bra shopping.

No word yet if Lizzie’s best friends Miranda and Gordo — played by Lalaine Vergara-Paras and Adam Lamberg — will make an appearance in the show.