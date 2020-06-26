"Family Guy" star Mike Henry will no longer voice the character of Cleveland Brown, he announced on Friday.

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on 'Family Guy' for 20 years,” he wrote on Twitter. “I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

One of Peter Griffin's best friends, Brown has been a consistent presence on "Family Guy" since it began in 1999. The character even had his own spin-off series, "The Cleveland Show," that aired on FOX from 2009 to 2013. The 54-year-old actor voices a number of other characters on "Family Guy," including Herbert, Bruce and Consuela, a Latina maid.

Henry's announcement comes on the heels as other white actors have stepped down from voicing minority characters. On Wednesday, Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate separately announced that they would no longer be voicing biracial cartoon characters, acknowledging white privilege had allowed them to take such roles.