On June 26, reality TV star Beth Chapman passed away at age 51, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman confirmed. She had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017.

Loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star on Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Saturday evening for a memorial service.

Lyssa Chapman, Beth's stepdaughter, shared a series of heartfelt Instagram photos over the course of the weekend.

“Feel free to bring flowers. 🌸#BethChapman #HawaiianStyle” the 32-year-old businesswoman wrote alongside a painting of her late stepmom draped with floral arrangements with flower petals sprinkled on the ground surrounding the memorial photo.

She went on to share a simple typography photo of the Hawaiian word “ohana,” which means "family."

In one last emotional post, Chapman's stepdaughter posted a photo of her father holding hands with her nine-year-old daughter, Madalynn Grace.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream,” she wrote. “I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member. 💔”

Chapman announced on June 26 that his wife of 13 years had passed after being in a medically induced coma since earlier that week at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote, reminiscing on his life with his wife. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

In addition to the Hawaiian service, the TV personality is also planning a memorial service in Colorado. Details have not been released yet.