Family, food and fun! See how the TODAY team spent Thanksgiving

The TODAY team spent Thanksgiving feasting, enjoying time with their families and having plenty of fun.

Newly engaged Hoda Kotb shared a few photos of her smiling family around the table enjoying their Thanksgiving dinner, while also celebrating a few belated birthdays with a "mini ice cream party," which Haley Joy seemed to love!

"We have a lot to be thankful for!" she wrote.

Dylan Dreyer shared a photo of her family smiling and about to enjoy an incredible feast.

"Definitely gained a few extra pounds last night but I’m so thankful to be surrounded by so many people I love!" she wrote. "Several were missing, but we ate enough for them too! I hope you had a wonderful day with your family and friends!!"

Carson Daly took the day to give thanks to his family— and Martha Stewart.

He shared a photo of the bird he cooked and thanked Stewart for her amazing cheesecloth turkey recipe.

"It was the best we've ever had!" he wrote.

Sheinelle Jones decided to try her luck in the kitchen this year and shared a cute video of her and her daughter making sure they purchased everything on their shopping list before the big day.

"Did I mention I’m cooking this year?!! I know I just saw a pig fly ..... so far so good!" Jones wrote. "I’ve been “taste testing” all night. I’ve finished the sausage and corn bread stuffing, pineapple stuffing (tastes like dessert), and my first time making my own cranberry sauce — it’s really good! Time to go to bed, I’ll finish the rest tomorrow."

Morgan Radford also had an unforgettable Thanksgiving. She's engaged to her boyfriend, David WIlliams. She shared the happy news on social media.

The TODAY family has so much to be thankful for. Happy holidays!