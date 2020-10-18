'Family Feud' contestant's sassy response leaves Steve Harvey speechless

Steve Harvey is turning red!

The talk show host, 63, was left utterly speechless when a contestant on "Family Feud" jokingly hit on him while on national television.

After Harvey asked two players to name something new they wanted him to buy for them, Grace from the Zagami family guessed the top answer on the board with "car." Next, Harvey approached their side of the room, telling Grace that in order for him to buy her something so expensive, the pair would have to be "heavily involved."

Without missing a beat, Grace responded to his joke, "Well, Steve, you know, we could be."

After taking a moment moment to collect himself, Harvey admitted, "I wasn't ready for that one," adding, "I don't usually get stumped but you got me on that one."

Next, Harvey went to Grace's son, Nick, who seemed to be awfully embarrassed by the hilarious exchange. "Mom, not on TV," Harvey claimed Nick whispered to her.

Fans seemed to have loved the funny moment, chiming in on YouTube with their thoughts. "We are on TV mom lol 😂," one fan wrote. Another added, "You go, girl! 😂"

For the record, Harvey has been married three times and has seven children. In June 2007, he married Marjorie Bridges, to whom he is still happily married to. She was already mom to three children (Morgan, Jason and Lori) from a previous marriage, and Harvey adopted them all after they got hitched.