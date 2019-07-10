The family of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce said that the 20-year-old died from a seizure caused by epilepsy.

"Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral—which in and of itself, is agonizing."

Cameron Boyce's family said the 20-year-old Disney Channel star died from a seizure caused by epilepsy. WireImage

His family confirmed his death Sunday morning, saying that "he passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

Boyce, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, appeared in the 2010 Adam Sandler film "Grown Ups" before going on to star in the Disney Channel's "Jessie" and the three movies in the "Descendants" franchise.

His heartbroken father, Victor Boyce, took to Twitter on Sunday to thank his son's fans for their support.

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

There has been an outpouring of support on social media from fans, friends and former co-stars since the news of his death. Former first lady Michelle Obama remembered Boyce in a tribute on Instagram.

"I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce — on set, at the White House, and on a service project — enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,'' she wrote. "Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans."

The Disney Channel also issued a statement Sunday, saying the young actor will be "dearly missed."

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," the statement said.