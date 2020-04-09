If you've been missing "Saturday Night Live"-style sketches, never fear!

Jimmy Fallon called in some of his fellow SNL alums to do a parody of a soap opera with a quarantine twist for his latest episode of "The Tonight Show," at-home edition.

Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig play multiple characters throughout the sketch, even with some questionable costume quick changes!

They shot the whole sketch using video chat, which made the whole thing hilariously difficult.

Fallon started hosting home editions of “The Tonight Show” during the coronavirus pandemic. His daughters, wife, dog and indoor slide have all been highlights of the at-home versions, and we can't wait to see what they'll come up with next!