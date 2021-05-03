Faith Hill shares romantic photo for Tim McGraw's birthday: 'My one and only'

Faith Hill hopes Tim McGraw has the best year yet.

The “This Kiss” singer wished her hubby a happy birthday Sunday on Instagram, one day after he turned 54.

“Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only I love you,” she captioned a photo of them kissing while she wraps her legs around him as she remains slightly off the ground.

The couple is known for expressing their love for each other, with McGraw even clueing in fans that his cooking won over Hill. Last October, McGraw, who credits Hill for getting him to clean up his act, shared a sweet post in honor of their 24th anniversary.

“These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments.... We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together," he wrote, in part.

The couple are also parents to three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

The "I Like It, I Love It" singer credits Hill and their children for improving his life.

“My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure,” he told TODAY in March.

“But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man.”

McGraw and Hill also enjoyed a slow dance last August to celebrate the release of his album "Here on Earth." Earlier in 2020, the couple teamed up to perform Alabama's "Feels So Right" during CMT's "Feed the Front Line Live" virtual benefit concert.

McGraw is also no stranger to finding some great photos to wish his better half a happy birthday.

In 2018, he shared a vintage picture of Hill strumming a guitar as a little girl.

"From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever," he wrote, in part.

