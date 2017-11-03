Faith Hill and Tim McGraw TODAY concert: What you need to know

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are coming to TODAY! The popular country couple behind the song "The Rest of Our Life" will bring their amazing voices to Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.
Details:
- Date: Friday, November 17
- Hashtag: #TimandFaithTODAY
- Fan Pass: Click here for you and guest to get a chance to see this concert up close!
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.