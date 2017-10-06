Faith Hill, Tim McGraw celebrate anniversary with joint album announce

share tweet pin email

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw must really be in tune with each other!

Because not only have they been married for over 20 years and are on the road together on their Soul2Soul tour, they've just announced a new joint single and forthcoming album!

"The Rest of Our Life" (the single) is now available, according to tweets from both Hill and McGraw early Friday morning. And that wasn't all: Hill noted that their album would be coming out Nov. 17.

Our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17th! New single & video for "The Rest Of Our Life" is out today. https://t.co/T5Iu8ur0oG pic.twitter.com/JQULpqA7SD — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 6, 2017

This isn't their first shared song, of course; the pair wrote and performed "Keep Your Eyes on Me" for the movie "The Shack." But it is their first joint album!

The album (also called "The Rest of Our Life") will be released on the same day as their concert special "Tim & Faith, Soul2Soul" airs on Showtime, and can be preordered on their website (along with some pretty sweet, if expensive, special packages) as well as on Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

The video is currently available only on Amazon.

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get soulful on "The Rest of Our Life."

The songwriters on the album include some of music's biggest names, including Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Lori McKenna and Johnny McDaid.

Nov. 17 just can't come fast enough!

