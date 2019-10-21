The ladies of Eastland are back together!

Several cast members from "The Facts of Life" are reuniting for a special Lifetime movie for the holidays, the network announced in a press release Monday.

"Light Up My Christmas" will feature Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel and Nancy McKeon, with Fields serving as executive producer.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Mindy Cohn, Geri Jewell, Lisa Whelchel, Charlotte Rae and Nancy McKeon at The Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest in Beverly Hills, California in 2014. Rae died in 2018. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Be warned: They're not playing Tootie, Natalie, Blair and Jo. But based on what Fields told People, there'll be a lot of the ladies in their new roles.

"It's been amazing to work together again and have the ladies' input on their characters from their wardrobe to names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans. I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year."

Rae played Edna Garrett on "Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," and died in 2018 at 92. "Facts" aired from 1979 to 1988, and focused on a group of young women at an all-female boarding school (Molly Ringwald appeared in the first season's cast).

The core cast of "Facts of Life," from top, c.: Nancy McKeon, Mindy Cohn, Charlotte Rae, Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields Frank Carroll/NBCU

"We truly are a family," Fields continued, "so it was great to work together on something new!"

Fields was the one who asked her former co-stars to come on board for the project, which is inspired by a true story. Two weeks before Christmas, Emma (played by Fields) comes back to her hometown, which was built around her family's Christmas factory. Alas, the lights have dimmed in the town — and as she tries to make things bright and beautiful again, she connects with a former love, played by Adrian Holmes.

Not George Clooney, alas, who appeared on "Facts" in seasons seven and eight as a handyman.

"Light Up My Christmas," which airs Dec. 1, is part of Lifetime's all-day holiday programming event, which kicks off Oct. 25 and runs through — when else? — Christmas.