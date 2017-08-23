Even Reese Witherspoon's son gets his mom and his sister Ava confused

share tweet pin email

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava, often leave us doing a double take thanks to their matching blond hair, blue eyes and big smiles. But as it turns out, Witherspoon's fans and followers aren't the only ones who get the two confused.

Even her 4-year-old son, Tennessee, gets his mom and his sister mixed up sometimes!

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

It's not just those twinning looks that pose a problem for the little guy. As the actress explained in an interview with Southern Living, it really has more to do with the fact that his 17-year-old sis has helped raise him.

"The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other," she told the magazine of her children. "Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava 'Happy Mother’s Day!'"

It's really just an example of how tight bonds are in Witherspoon's family — and how tight they always have been.

It was the "Big Little Lies" star's own close relationship with her paternal grandmother, Dorothea Draper, that helped set the course for her career in showbiz and served as a strong influence behind her successful retail line, Draper James.

"I spent so many afternoons after school at her house," she said of the woman who meant so much to her. "She taught me just about everything. My grandmother taught me how to cook and how to read. She would read all the different voices of each character in each book. I think she kinda taught me how to be an actress. And then she’d take me to downtown Nashville for shopping trips all the time. She loved buying shoes. She didn’t own a pair of pants and wore pearls every single day."

In short, Draper, who died when Witherspoon was 22, truly inspired her.

"I think, in a way, I’m living the life that she didn’t get a chance to live," she said.

Of course, Witherspoon found inspiration from women outside of her family when she was growing up, too, especially in one rhinestone-loving country music superstar.

"I wanted to be Dolly Parton," the 41-year-old confessed. "Dolly was my first idol. I remember being 5 years old, and my PE teacher at Harding Academy asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I said, 'I want to be Dolly Parton.' I was dead serious. No laughing."