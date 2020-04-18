Even Meghan Markle is making video calls during the coronavirus quarantine

The Duchess of Sussex is still keeping in touch with the United Kingdom charities she’s partnered with over the years.

The former Meghan Markle donned a plain white t-shirt to do a video call with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, a charity that will be partnering with The Felix Project to provide meals for people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“A home cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about,” she said in a statement to TODAY. “I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed.

Together, the Hubb Community Kitchen and The Felix Project plan to make 250 to 300 meals three days a week to deliver to hungry families. The duke and duchess also got another London-based charity, StreetGames, to sign on to deliver the meals.

The Hubb Community Kitchen started after a horrific apartment fire killed 72 people in 2017. The Grenfell Apartment Fire, as it became known, launched a group of women into action. They gathered at a communal kitchen in a nearby Muslim cultural center and started preparing food for their families, friends and neighbors. As more women joined in, the Hubb Community Kitchen was formed, and Meghan signed on to help in January 2018 — even writing the forward to a cookbook they produced, “Together," which benefited the victims of the fire.

Meghan visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on November 21, 2018 after their cookbook was released. CHRIS JACKSON / AFP via Getty Images

Now, the Hubb Community Kitchen leaders plan to batch cook meals in their own homes with ingredients provided by The Felix Project, which rescues quality surplus food from wholesalers, restaurants and supermarkets to reallocate to charity.

It’s clear food access is an important cause to the former “Suits” actress. The duke and duchess recently spent their Easter and another day this week helping deliver food to people in need in Los Angeles for Project Angel Food, after her mother, Doria, alerted them to the charity’s need for additional help amid the pandemic. Doria used to bring Meghan to volunteer at a soup kitchen in Los Angeles when she was growing up, which had an impact on her.

As of March 31, Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from their royal roles and ceased to use the Sussex Royal brand they had curated over the years. The two plan to launch a nonprofit endeavor named Archewell in the near future, however, they said in a recent statement their focus is currently “on supporting efforts to tackle” the new coronavirus.