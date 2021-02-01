Evan Rachel Wood says ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson 'horrifically abused me for years'

“Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, who has testified before Congress about her experience with domestic and sexual violence, said Monday that she was “horrifically” abused by the musician Marilyn Manson, her ex-partner.

In a post on Instagram, Wood wrote that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” Wood wrote.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” the actor added. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood, now 33, met Manson, 52, when she was a teenager and he was in his late 30s. They dated intermittently in the late 2000s, and in 2010 they were briefly engaged. Wood married “Billy Elliot” star Jamie Bell in 2012, and they divorced in 2014.

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson on Sept. 21, 2008, in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

NBC News has reached out to Manson’s representatives for comment on Wood’s allegations, which have been quoted in full above.

The British music magazine Metal Hammer said Manson abruptly ended a telephone interview last fall after the publication mentioned Wood’s name.

In a subsequent statement to the magazine, Manson’s British public relations representative said in part: “Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that.”

In early 2018, Wood testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee on her experiences with domestic and sexual violence during a hearing about the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act. She recounted being raped two times, first by an abusive partner and then by a man in the storage closet of a bar. (She did not name her abusers.)

She said that she suffered from depression, agoraphobia and night terrors after her assaults, and that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I was deeply terrified and that fear lives with me to this day,” Wood said in her testimony. “What makes me more hurt and more angry than the actual rape and abuse itself was that piece of me that was stolen, which altered the course of my life.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.