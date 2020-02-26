Eva Mendes wants to reunite with Will Smith for a 'Hitch' sequel: 'Let's do this'

Eva Mendes is “hitching” to work with Will Smith again.

The actress says she is up for making a sequel to “Hitch,” the 2005 comedy which featured her, Smith and Kevin James.

"You know what? It's time for a 'Hitch 2,'" she told "Entertainment Tonight" when she was asked about a sequel since this year marks the movie's 15th anniversary. "Will, let's do this. 'Hitch 2.'"

Eva Mendes and Will Smith in a scene from "Hitch." Courtesy Everett Collection

In the romantic comedy, Smith plays a dating consultant tasked with helping the klutzy James win over the woman of his dreams while he himself woos Mendes’ character.

A lot has changed since the flick came out, which made Mendes, 45, wonder how a sequel would play out.

"It'd be fun 'cause it'd be now in the world of all these dating apps. What would Hitch do? He'd be out of a job," she said.

Mendes, James and Smith teamed up to create comedy gold. Courtesy Everett Collection

Mendes, who has daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, with partner Ryan Gosling, has not graced the big screen since 2014's "Lost River." She says she's much pickier about what will get her to return in front of the camera now that she is a parent.

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," she said. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all."

"So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney,'" she added. "That's all that's left."