Eva Mendes has perfect response for troll who told her she's 'getting old'

Scroll through Eva Mendes’ Instagram feed and several words are likely to come to mind, such as “stylish,” “glamorous,” “inspiring” and, of course, “beautiful.”

But when the 45-year-old actress, designer and mother of two shared a recent clip meant to showcase her hair and fashions, one follower offered up an unexpected take in the comments: “old.”

And Mendes had something (amazing) to say about that.

“She’s getting old,” read the hot take from an Instagram user who was soon dubbed a “troll” by other responders.

But Mendes refused to lean in to the negativity, and instead found a way to clap back while moving the conversation about women and aging forward.

“Yes (you’re) right,” she responded. “Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m aging. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.”

Mendes included a trio of heart emoji to add to her kill-them-with-kindness vibe.

But it wasn’t long before others chimed in on the surprising slight and the star’s response to it.

“Thank you for speaking up in a way that encourages the rest of us to embrace our aging and be grateful for being alive and well,” one fan wrote.

“My new motto is F anyone/anything that makes you feel bad for daring to age,” another responded. “It is a privilege many are denied. And we need to remind ourselves how lucky we are in a world that is always trying to tell us otherwise.”

And yet another follower couldn’t imagine why anyone would try to use “old” as a dig against Mendes — or any woman — anyway.

“Old?? ‘Old’ is woman on woman negativity,” the fan wrote. “This one isn’t out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She’s out here LIVING HER DREAM, huss-a-ling when she probably doesn’t even need to! Bringing us good looks. If Eva’s old, put me in all the senior communities! Be better.”

That remark earned a response from Mendes, too, and it was just as inspiring as her first one.

“I hear ya on the woman on woman negativity sis,” she said. “Let’s make it’s all about love for 2020.”