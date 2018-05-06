share tweet pin email

Eva Longoria, who's expecting a baby boy, was showered with love and gifts this weekend at an adorable, pajama-themed baby shower.

The 43-year-old actress enjoyed a day of fun marked by loving friends, family, lots of yellow decor and one special surprise.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star thought the event was going to be a time to celebrate with friends and relatives. Clearly, she wasn't expecting her hubby to show up!

In the cute video posted to Instagram, Jose Baston, Longoria's husband and father of the soon-to-be baby boy, showed up. Guests, including Longoria, exclaimed in surprise.

As Longoria got up to greet him with a hug and kiss, she seemed emotional. Then she joked that she had to pee so bad (which every woman who's ever been pregnant can relate to). This is Longoria's first child, but she is stepmom to Baston's three children from a previous marriage.

The event was held at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles and guests included Melanie Griffith, Elizabeth Banks and Roselyn Sanchez, who donned their coziest and chicest sleepwear.

Guests sipped on rose, enjoyed custom cookies and struck a pose in the photo booth.

The pajama theme for Baby Baston seems to be a cute follow-up to Longoria's pregnancy announcement. The actress and entrepreneur first showed off her baby bump on Instagram on New Year’s Day while wearing red flannel PJs.

For the shower, though, she skipped her actual PJs and went a little more formal with an off-the-shoulder white lace dress. (Though maybe she sleeps in that beautiful dress, we don't know!)

Longoria, who has said in the past she’s grateful to her family for giving this new baby so much love already, seemed to have really enjoyed the day.