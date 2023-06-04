Eva Longoria shares rare details on her ‘extremely loyal’ friendship with Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham’s friendship has endured for more than 15 years.

Longoria spoke to The Sunday Times about her longtime friendship with Victoria Beckham, revealing to the outlet that the duo meets up as often as they can and often in her favorite city, Paris.

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London,” she said. “We usually just blab all night. She’s extremely loyal. There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me or I’m flying to see her."

The duo met through Longoria's ex-husband, Tony Parker, who was already friends with David Beckham before his move to Los Angeles in 2007 when he signed with the LA Galaxy.

As one of the “few people” Victoria Beckham knew when she moved to California, Longoria and Parker and the Beckhams began spending time together, with the actor saying she and the former Spice Girls member were “two peas in a pod.”

Longoria described Victoria Beckham as “funny and charming and smart,” adding, “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.”

Victoria Beckham also played a special role in Longoria’s 2016 wedding to José Bastón in Mexico. At the time, Longoria asked her friend, the founder of an eponymous luxury fashion label, to make her wedding dress. After initially saying she doesn't design wedding dresses, Victoria Beckham ultimately agreed once her friend said she didn't want a traditional wedding gown.

“She did my civil outfit, my wedding dress and the after-party dress,” Longoria said. “She brought everything — I mean, she literally carried it with her. Put it on me, buckled my shoes because I couldn’t bend down, zipped up my dress when I got drunk. She was like, ‘I know my role.’ She is that best friend.”

In addition to creating all of Longoria’s wedding looks, Victoria Beckham played another important role at the wedding — providing plenty of entertainment for guests. David and Victoria Beckham were caught several times on camera during the night giving it their all on the dance floor during the reception.

Longoria also said she is in awe of how Victoria and David Beckham parent their four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11. She explained, “They have the best children: great hearts, kind, polite, mannered, talented children.”

The actor also gave a special shoutout to Harper, her goddaughter, adding, “Harper rules the roost. She’s a sweet, beautiful, kind young lady.”

Over the years, Longoria has celebrated the duo’s friendship on social media.

In a December 2022 post, the actor shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring the two women posing in their robes as they got ready for the evening, followed by two photos posing in their evening attire.

“Just two desperate housewives,” Longoria joked in the caption, referring to the hit ABC drama she starred in for eight seasons.

To mark Victoria Beckham’s 49th birthday, Longoria shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the besties hugging as they posed for the camera.

She wished her friend a great birthday in the caption, adding, “You are one of the most special humans out there and I’m so happy you’re in our lives! Love you babe!”