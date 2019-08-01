Eva Longoria is showing support for "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman in the wake of Huffman's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Longoria, 44, praised Huffman, 56, for facing the scandal and its consequences with "grace."

Eva Longoria, left, and Felicity Huffman were co-stars on ABC's "Desperate Housewives" from 2004-2012. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"I think she has a heart that is bigger than the sun and that's the Felicity I know and that's the woman I choose to support and love," Longoria said. "She was humbled by what happened and I think she did handle it with as much grace as she could in that situation."

Longoria's remarks come more than four months after Nicollette Sheridan, who appeared alongside the actresses for several seasons on "Desperate Housewives," called the scandal "disgraceful."

"We don't know the facts," Sheridan told Access in March. "But we could be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from (the) less privileged. And that to me is disgraceful."

Huffman, seen here after a court appearance in Boston in April, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the scandal. Gretchen Ertl / Reuters

The nationwide scandal also ensnared "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, 55, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

While Loughlin and her husband pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scandal, Huffman admitted in an April statement that she paid at least $15,000 to arrange for a proctor to change answers on her eldest daughter’s SAT. She pleaded guilty to the charges against her in May.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman said in her statement.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman continued. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

As part of Huffman's plea deal, federal prosecutors recommended she receive a four-month prison term. A sentencing hearing for the actress is set for Sept. 13.