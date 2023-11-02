‘Euphoria’ Season 3 is coming ... but not until 2025. Here's what to know

No, Maddy, we’re not joking.

HBO announced that while “Euphoria” Season Three is returning, it won't be until 2025 — three years after the series premiered its second season. According to Deadline, HBO’s CEO and chairman Casey Bloys confirmed the premiere date during a presentation in New York City.

The network first announced the critically acclaimed series — which stars Zendaya and is helmed by Sam Levinson — would get a third go in February of last year, just halfway through the release of the show’s sophomore season.

Since the airing of Season Two, quite a bit has happened that could be influencing the timing of Season Three’s release.

What's changed for 'Euphoria' since Season 3?

While production of Season Two was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s now the show’s third season being tied up.

Production for various shows came to a screeching halt back in May of this year when members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) first called for a strike. Soon after, in July, members of SAG-AFTRA followed suit.

While members of the WGA voted to end their boycott in September of this year, SAG-AFTRA members have yet to reach an agreement, which means various shows and movies have been paused.

Aside from the strikes, Angus Cloud, who played Fezco on "Euphoria," unexpectedly died in July at the age of 25.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed to NBC News at the time that he died of an accidental overdose.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family said in a statement issued to NBC News. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

When did ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 finish?

“Euphoria” wrapped up its first season in August 2019 but continued with two holiday specials, which aired in November 2020 and January 2021. Season Two began in January 2022 and wrapped in February 2022.

What can we expect from ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

The second season’s regulars included Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferriera, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane and Nika King, among others. Season Two also welcomed Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot. It’s not known how the cast may fluctuate for the third season.

It’s also unknown how the series will address Cloud’s role as Fezco in the series.

The show’s Season Two premiere broke HBO records with more than 14 million viewers across platforms, doubling the first season’s numbers.