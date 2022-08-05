As a young Muslim woman, no one talked to me about sex. I wish they had

Salma El-Wardany is the author of “These Impossible Things,” a Read With Jenna pick and a novel about three Muslim women as they navigate love, sex and friendship. In a personal essay for TODAY, El-Wardany shares her own journey with sex as a young woman, and what it was like to navigate related conversations within her culture.

There comes a point in every woman’s life when she sits with her girlfriends and exchanges the “how did you lose your virginity” story. It’s a little bit like a tribal rite of passage. There is typically a lot of laughter and shared groans as most women, inevitably, share the story of how awkward, uncomfortable or unsatisfying it was. I have shuddered at some of the stories my girlfriends have told me, most notably one that involved an unfortunately placed saucepan lid that left an unexplainable bruise.

In the telling of these stories, knowledge, information and tips are passed among women and down to those who have yet to begin their sexual lives. I have received that knowledge as a young woman, and then later in life passed my own words of wisdom on to other young women: Always remember the three Cs: consent, communication and cunnilingus.

It was talking to a girlfriend about my first sexual experience that taught me how lucky I was. She had been sworn to secrecy by the person she lost her virginity to. I had lost my virginity to a boy I was madly in love with, convinced we would be together forever — as you so often are when you’re young, in love and have yet to experience life. The entire experience was transcendental. It was one of the sweetest moments of my life.

However, as a Muslim woman, I lost my virginity in secrecy and silence, when I was 21. Afterward, I desperately hoped that nothing had changed in my outward appearance that would alert my mother to what I had done. Every romance novel I had ever read spoke about women holding their head a little higher, their shoulders a little straighter or a knowing smile playing across their face after having sex for the first time, so I was understandably panicked when I arrived home from my “girls’ week away.”