‘Sex/Life’ nails the hardest part about single mom life: Not losing yourself … again

Warning: This essay contains spoilers for "Sex/Life" Season Two.

I just got through Season Two of “Sex/Life” (blew through it, in fact), and while it’s early to make this claim, I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. It felt like watching my own single mom life play out on screen. At times, it felt like a gut punch. It was also a gutsy reminder that single mom life is as hard as it is worth it. And I needed that.

As a divorced mom who has been tromping through singledom for half a decade now, sometimes I feel desperate for something (or someone) to relate to. I have a severe shortage of single mom friends, and I find that a lot of shows and movies don’t even get close to hitting on the real struggle of post-divorce life as it relates to women and mothers.

Fresh off my separation five years ago, I watched anything that even remotely lent itself to reflecting the life of a single woman with kids in her 30s or 40s. Hello, “Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce.” However, nothing felt realistic until I saw the first season of “Sex/Life.”

Sarah Shahi as Billie in "Sex/Life." Sabrina Lantos / Netflix

In it, we meet Billie, a married woman with two kids who can’t stop fantasizing about her former love, Brad. But the story is mostly focused on desire. We don’t know yet if Billie is just a bored mom looking for a quick thrill or if she’s truly in the wrong marriage. While Billie might be struggling with the mundane, the central question is anything but. It’s a deeply compelling and true-to-life struggle that so many women find themselves in when marinating on leaving their marriages. I spent years trying to reckon with my own desires, and wondering if I was just destined to be unsatisfied, or if something was really missing. Desire is a deeply complicated thing, after all, and it usually means something.

That daunting desire doesn’t fade in the second season. Instead, it goes deeper.

When her fantasies about her ex don’t quell, Billie is forced to come to terms with her unhappiness. And while she’s guilt-ridden at what she may lose — a deeply relatable part of leaving a marriage that is almost never addressed on-screen — it also looks a lot like remembering who she really is and what she really wanted before she settled down with a good man, but a man she couldn’t find contentment with. Leaving becomes the answer. But Billie’s brave and terrifying divorce doesn’t change her life the way she thought it would. She’s struggling deeply with loneliness, guilt, then utter heartbreak at the jarring realization that her ex, and love of her life, Brad, has moved on with someone else. While the plot might seem like a wild, endlessly dramatic soap opera, this is where I found myself utterly smack-jawed.