Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor for TODAY. In 2020, he interviewed Leslie Jordan. The following is a personal essay he wrote upon hearing the news of Jordan's death.

Leslie Jordan was effeminate and flamboyant — an unapologetic sissy, in the best way. His shocking death on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at the age of 67 left myself — a fellow sissy — and many others in the LGBTQ community heartbroken and stunned.

This one hurt — really, really hurt.

In March 2020, Jordan became the internet's sassy sweetheart, going viral for his sofa cushion confessionals amid the early days of an unknown pandemic. In the short videos, he nagged his family off-camera, twirled a baton for his “daddy,” or shared hilarious reminiscings from his storied career.

I had the opportunity to be one of the first reporters to interview him on his secret to going viral and there wasn’t much to it: Just be yourself. This was something Jordan himself struggled to figure out for most of his career in Hollywood, discovering later in life that what makes people love you most is when they see someone who loves themself first. Simple, yes, but still a surprise.

Jordan, who became sober in the late '90s, told me that journey into sobriety was a cornerstone of his own acceptance of his sexuality. Alcohol and drugs had become a buffer to help him cope with his insecurities, causing him to get three DUIs over a short time.

“All my life I’ve always been so ashamed of being feminine,” he told me in 2020. “You know, you learned that very young in American culture that the feminine boys don’t do well. And yet, I had a dad who was a lieutenant colonel in the army. My dad was a man’s man, but he still adored me. And somehow in the midst of that, I still grew up hating the sissy in me.”

But after becoming sober at 42, he started finally loving himself. His lisp got louder. His walk got even hippy-er. These latest chapters may have been his loudest. He showed us all that you could be unapologetically gay and southern at the same time. That one doesn’t automatically cancel the other out and actually, southern decadence compliments homosexual fabulousness rather well.