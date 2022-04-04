Jill Martin: It’s time to rewrite the antiquated dating rules my generation grew up with

When we wrapped the first episode of “The New Rules for Finding Love,” my new streaming special on TODAY All Day, every single person in the room came up to me and said, “I am going home and giving my (husband or wife) a big hug — I didn’t realize how complicated and scary dating is!”

As if dating in general wasn’t hard enough, we are fighting a pandemic and advancements in technology have both helped and hurt our ability to connect with each other. Meeting your right person is not an exact science. There is no magic formula. That said, I do think there is definitely a framework for success. Take social media: The constant scrolling is an energy drain for people of all ages. But there are benefits to incorporating technology into dating. If I was still single, I would only do first dates over FaceTime. In 20 minutes I would know if there was chemistry, physical and emotional attraction, and I would know if either of us wanted to follow up with an in-person date.

But apparently, first dates over video aren’t a thing. “No one my age does that,” my 24-year-old cousin told me. My response? Make it a thing. Why waste your time when technology allows you to have a virtual drink or coffee with someone without leaving the comfort of your own home? I am not saying that you shouldn’t ever meet face-to-face, but a FaceTime first date will get my vote every time.

We need new dating rules — and not the ones I grew up with, either. The old rules that were written about and talked about when I was growing up are outdated — waiting three days before calling someone back, saying you aren’t available even when you are, always ending the date or conversation first. I don’t believe that is the way to find your perfect person. I believe many of those actions just represent rude behavior and game-playing. When I was growing up, I would head home to look for the red light on the house phone, indicating I had a message. Now, everyone knows that most of us have our phones at all times and see texts, if not instantaneously, within a few hours.