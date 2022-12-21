I watched over 100 Disney Channel original movies this year. Here’s what I learned

In the 2000s, I was an elementary schooler laughing along with the shows “Lizzie McGuire,” “Even Stevens” and “That’s So Raven.” Disney Channel was a bright, colorful place full of stories with heart. Though I struggled internally with anxiety and mental health from a young age, I had a happy personality, and the Disney sitcoms and movies I saw usually landed on a positive note. I brought so much perkiness to middle school that a classmate nicknamed me “Debbie Berwick” after Kay Panabaker’s character on “Phil of the Future.” Disney Channel and its array of shows, movies and music brought me joy as I grew up, and I felt at home with the channel.

I was captivated by Disney Channel original movies from a young age. In 2002, the channel released the ultimate lineup of “girl power” DCOMs: “Double Teamed,” “Cadet Kelly,” “Get a Clue” and “Gotta Kick It Up!” These were about young women playing basketball, attending military school, solving a mystery and developing a dance team, respectively. “Cadet Kelly” was a constant favorite, which I taped and watched over and over again.

The movie poster for "Cadet Kelly," one of my favorite DCOMs. Disney

The fun and excitement of a DCOM was evidenced in the opening sequence that played before each movie aired, where children performed flips and jump splits while a giant film reel splashed across the screen. I still sense this childlike joy, but DCOMs have taken on additional meanings for me as a 28-year-old writer and Disney Channel historian. In January 2022, I set out to watch (or rewatch) every single movie Disney Channel has ever made — that’s well over 100 films in one year. And as the year comes to a close, I’m reflecting on a few key life lessons these movies taught me.

True friendships require empathy — and effort!

A hallmark of the DCOM brand is the act of understanding other human beings, as seen with Mahree and Piper in “The Color of Friendship,” Jess and Cody in “The Thirteenth Year” (although Cody is a merman), and Josh and Thomas in “Buffalo Dreams.” In the past year, I’ve become much closer to a friend as we’ve each gone through new challenges and difficult moments in our lives. She and I have empathized with each other and offered help, comfort and a listening ear when those things mattered most. Empathy is a key ingredient to meaningful, long-lasting friendships, and watching DCOM characters practice it has inspired me to be a better friend.

When I watched "The Thirteenth Year" again, I was reminded of the importance of empathy in friendship. Disney

Balance is a work in progress

Balance is one of my biggest challenges. I’m pondering now, more than ever, what it takes for me to be a great wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and employee. In the space of an hour and a half, give or take, DCOM characters survive the demands of school, sports and other extracurricular activities and responsibilities. Many of them care about supporting their loved ones, even if that means taking care of five siblings in “Quints” or saving a community from evil domination in “Halloweentown” (both starring Kimberly J. Brown). While I don’t have to save Halloweentown, I need to take more space to recharge, to prepare for the known and unknown joys and challenges each day brings. In the new year, I aim to begin each morning with a deep breath and a goal toward balance, prioritizing relationships. No, it’ll never be perfect, but as I near my thirties, I’m gradually seeing new ways to improve.

The crew from "Halloweentown," a film that helped me remember that balance is important. (We can't just be saving the world all the time, right?) Disney

You never know what someone is going through

Watching these movies, I’ve been reminded that people are nuanced. They may have multiple interests, social groups and skill sets. “High School Musical” and “Lemonade Mouth” are two clear examples of this in the DCOM world. The former is famous for its message not to “stick to the status quo.” The latter displays characters at school and at home, illustrating that we don’t always see the full picture of people’s struggles. My heart goes out to fictional DCOM characters who are left out, made fun of or misunderstood. Growing up, I remember questioning who my friends were and where I fit. I now know who my friends are, but as I work quietly in my home each week, I sometimes feel loneliness creeping in. A simple text or a phone call goes a long way. These movies have amplified my desire to show compassion and to appreciate all that we carry in our daily existence. I want to include people and celebrate them as much as I can. We all need room to grow and change throughout our lives. We all want to be seen, respected and loved.

I'm currently working on a book about the history of the Disney Channel. Courtesy Allison McClain Merrill

As my year of watching DCOMs draws to a close, I recognize that I am not alone when I fall short of expectations or have dreams that feel out of reach. Though these movies were created for children and families, they still impact me and teach me about my place in the world, and that’s a gift I cherish.

