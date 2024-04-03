‘Summer House’ star Carl Radke: Watching myself on reality TV helped me get sober

I don’t think I realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol until the early seasons of “Summer House,” just watching myself back. My co-star Kyle Cooke says this a lot, and I think he’s spot on: “Being on this show forces you to have tough conversations with yourself and with other people.” It’s that reflection in the mirror I had to answer to.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a pivotal moment for me. In 2019, I had a really rough year. I was partying a lot and not in a great place, mentally. When the pandemic happened, it forced me to isolate, and I had to reflect. I decided at that point that I really needed to figure this out. I was sober for a few months, then I moderated — I thought I could just drink Loverboy (Cooke’s brand of canned cocktails that I’m affiliated with) or a few beers. Then, tragically, my brother passed away. I got the phone call the next morning when we were filming. He overdosed. Heroin sadly took his life and has taken a lot of people’s lives in the Pittsburgh area, where I’m from.

My brother suffered from mental illness and addiction issues that crafted a huge rift in our family. At the same time, I was also struggling privately. I went back to old Carl — drinking and using a lot of cocaine, which led to spiraling out of control.

I continued down the spiral until I had what I would describe as my rock-bottom moment. On Jan. 6, 2021, I started drinking and doing some work at home. I put on CNN and was watching everything going on at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., that day. It was incredibly upsetting — not that that was an excuse. I continued to drink and use cocaine by myself at home, so much so that I don’t really remember what happened, but I scared a lot of people. I came out of that the next day and had a kind of epiphany: I couldn’t live like that anymore. It was killing me mentally, physically, emotionally, financially. I was powerless. I couldn’t do it on my own. I realized I had to get a sponsor and start going to meetings and really fall on my knees and admit that I had an alcohol and cocaine problem.