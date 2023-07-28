Why I’m buying my first dollhouse at age 42

Growing up, my wonderful single mother gave me everything she could, and for a long time, I assumed we had an upper-class lifestyle. I realize now, as an adult, that we didn’t. But she did everything she could to provide that image and environment. Though, one particular item somehow evaded my possession throughout childhood: a dollhouse.

As a native New Yorker raised in Manhattan, I’ve always relished apartment living, and still do. But lately, the marketing around “Barbie,” this summer’s blockbuster, and her luxurious dream house, has gotten to me.

Despite being 42 years old, I want one of my own: my first-ever dollhouse.

On playdates with richer friends as a girl, I lived vicariously through them while we enjoyed their enormous Victorian dollhouses — usually adjacent to a canopy princess bed, which I secretly yearned for too. I had G.I. Joes I loved just as much as my Barbies, yet a part of me dreamt of owning one of those dollhouses I’d see in my friend’s bedrooms.

But I grew up, and they became a memory. When my mother died unexpectedly from a cancer resurgence in 2010, I inherited all her belongings. I scoured each and every box, determining what would go and what would stay until I excitedly came upon two large designer shoeboxes. But there were no shoes inside. Instead, I found a collection of small, vintage accessories — a tiny table with chairs, a pot and pan and other housewares.

The dollhouse furnishings I found in my late mother's belongings. Courtesy Blake Turck

I hadn’t recalled my mom ever sharing stories of a childhood dollhouse, but I couldn’t bear to part with the mysterious finds. So I buried them in the back of my closet and promptly forgot about them — until recently.

In recent weeks, we’ve all been flooded with the machine that is the “Barbie” movie marketing. Beyond dolls, there are endless brand collaborations, limited-edition movie collections, nonstop memes and social media fervor. Some of the biggest imagery has been related to Barbie’s dream house. In the first full trailer for the film, Margot Robbie emerges from a pink shell-shaped bed and literally floats down out of her perfect, pink house.

The dream house has been evoked in real life, too. A giant, pink mansion in the California hills complete with pink water slide was spotted in June from a bird’s eye view camera, and prompted chatter and questions. It turned out to be an AirBnB version of Barbie’s house, available to rent for anyone with the funds.

As a city kid, it was instilled in me since birth to be an apartment dweller — and I still feel safest nine flights above. The sounds of the city lull me to sleep, and the thought of suburban silence terrifies me. I don’t want a giant house, let alone a hot-pink one.

And yet, something began stirring inside me after seeing the “Barbie” promotional push, especially that dream house. I started thinking back on all those dollhouses from my childhood — the ones I tried to pretend didn’t, in some ways, represent a version of something I wanted to have one day: a family. They symbolized an ideal I hoped to inhabit. A place — not measured by price or size, but by the contentedness of its inhabitants. Isn’t that what the dream house represents? The happy family — whatever that may look like — living inside.