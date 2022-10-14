Amy Poehler recalls a time her intuition may have stopped her from being attacked

As a grown-ass woman, I now know how impossible a task it is to hold these two truths at the same time. How hard it is to take up your rightful space while still being hyperaware of how loud you are being. As I’ve gotten wiser over the years, I’ve learned that the quiet space is what we’ve all been overlooking. The very rare moment when our butterfly brain lands on a leaf and we are connected to the present moment for even just a few wing flaps. The quiet space is also the trick, the prize. It helps me read people in a loud room. It helps me understand my son even when he is not speaking. It helps me chip away at the lifelong practice of figuring out what I want first. It feels earned, this quiet. The quiet burns the rest away, and all that is left is the good part. The honest and real part. That’s why it is so hard to access, because one must sit in a fire to get there.

As usual, the Native Americans understood this first, and I often find myself thinking of this Lakota prayer:

Teach me how to trust

My heart,

My mind,

My intuition,

My inner spirit,

The senses of my body,

The blessings of my spirit.

Teach me to trust these things

So that I may enter my Sacred Space

And love beyond my fear,

And thus Walk in Balance

With the passing of each Glorious Sun.

I love this because it reminds me that I have a body, which my brain would like me to forget. And also, let’s get real, I love a list.

I also think of this.

In Sanskrit, there is the concept of maya, which comes from ancient Hindu philosophy. It’s a term that translates to magic, illusion and things not being what they seem. Freeing ourselves from this veil can be our spiritual path and can be done with stillness, concentration and prayer.

I love this because it reminds me that going inward is the best path. And also, let’s get real, I love a map.

So you get the point. We have to be quiet. And listen. Go slow. Keep checking in with that quiet space inside us and what comes from it.

"Listening in the Dark" is out Oct. 18, 2022.

So let’s return. Press Play and we’re back to the scene with the tree-lined street, back to my arms locked up high above my head by a man I do not know. And my body does what my brain refuses to do. It reacts. It bucks and tries to get away, and I stumble and fall. My body is the one that says, "Run, run, run." Not my brain, which hangs out in the lab like some computer nerd trying to figure out what equation they got wrong while the zombies are breaking down the door. It is my body that is the hero. The star. It releases adrenaline as I fall on my face and then scramble to my feet. It is my body that makes me turn around and see the man. A white man with brown hair who has eyes that seem much too big and much too open. It is my body that feels he must be on something. I increase my heart rate and pump my legs. I get up my stairs, up to my apartment, up to my bedroom where I sit for hours talking to roommates in an attempt to flatten it all out. I file all the hard lessons into small folders in my mind. Never walk that open and carefree again, I tell myself. Never trust the sound of running behind you. Never save cats.

As a culture, we are drawn to people who have listened to their gut and come out the winner because of it. The woman who has a bad feeling and doesn’t get on the plane. The mother who knows something is wrong with her child. The CEO who gambles with their company while everyone tells them they are crazy. What part of these decisions are luck or just timing? Or is it just God’s Great Big Plan? What part is instinct, and what part is intuition? Do we even know the difference between the two? Where intuition is the ability to know and understand something without conscious thought, instinct is far more primal, a fixed pattern of behavior that happens in any animal when prompted to do so. Intuition depends on instinct plus time, and feelings plus experience, like what happened to me that day I got away from a bad stranger.

It was a combination of many things that got me home safely that night. But what would’ve happened if my body had chosen not to listen to itself that night? What do you do if you dip inside your own head and hear nothing? What if you dig deep and all you find in the quiet space is an empty room? What if you ask yourself what to do and all that comes back is the sound of a dog barking nearby? Dead air and static. The wrong kind of quiet space. The dull nothing where little is felt and less is known. What then? How can you learn to listen?

It’s been 30 years since that night on the street with the stranger, and I am driving in Los Angeles, a city I am frankly still surprised I live in. I am more practiced at the quiet. Better at the listening. And many decades later, aware of how surprising people can be. Wary of new people but even more suspicious of nice ones. My Irish grandmother used to say, “Strangers should be a little strange.” I understand this better now. I used to take great pride in my ability to intuit a person or a behavior, but now I know that I am a bent weather vane. Sometimes my North points a little West, and the shadows it casts make it difficult for me to see when I am moving in the wrong direction and making the wrong assumptions.

I drive past a young woman on the median holding a sign. I can’t see what it says, but I clock a few things fast. She is young and slight and trying to get past a man. He has a wide-legged stance and seems to be blocking her way. It’s hot outside, that white, bright California light that makes everything feel like an operating room. This man is young, like her. He has his eyes closed, and his hands are open and faced up to the sky. It looks like he is waiting to catch something. A break, perhaps? Next to him is a sign and what looks like flowers. Perhaps that is what he is selling, but I can’t tell if they are together or if he is bothering her. I drive past them in five seconds, and my mind is whirling with questions. Are they in love? Does she need help? What is my voice telling me?

I decide to circle around, to give this voice and my brain and my eyes time to interpret — to understand. This time I see more clues. Context clues. She is pregnant. They are talking, interacting. She seems irritated or maybe nervous. They don’t see me.

I pull over and roll down my window. Immediately the cars behind me start to honk, and the self-righteous indignation I feel gives me the signal that I think I am doing a good thing. I clock this. I motion the woman to come toward my car. I ask her if she is OK. I ask her if the man is bothering her. Her answers are vague and detached, like she isn’t in her own body. She has soft brown eyes and holds her belly while she talks about being evicted from her apartment. I ask her if she is living on the streets or in a shelter, and then the conversation turns to her family, who doesn’t help her and never has. The beeping behind me is loud and incessant. I look again at him and at her. I try to see if they are a unit. I try to see if this is a bad thing or a good thing, knowing it is probably a complicated mix of both. I give her money. I drive away. I pull over a few blocks later and try to dig deep and understand what I am feeling. Let the quiet space take over so I can see what to take away from this interaction. I’m agitated. Numb. Savior-like. Ashamed of my assumptions. All of the things.

There is no easy answer here, and my intuition mixed with my quiet gives me no clear sense of what I saw. The feeling is an itch I can’t reach. Sometimes we don’t get the whole story, and we are left with the uncomfortable middle mess. The nauseous feeling of something missed. We are like Karen in "Goodfellas." We know something felt wrong, but the discomfort comes from not being able to figure it out.

Each day in the movie of my own life, I get better at knowing what the main character is going to do, even if the doing has an outcome I did not expect. Let’s just say I prepare to be surprised. I have a saying I use often: Good for you, not for me. It’s a way of saying I’m happy for other people’s choices, but I am very clear about which ones do not suit me at all. The main character in my life has an idea of who she is and what she likes. She will cook for the people she loves. She will not go to haunted houses. She will stand up for her friends. She will keep her head down when rowdy teens get on the subway. She will pick her battles and always watch carefully.

She is a mess of contradictions. She would never walk down a street at night swinging her arms. She will never let them take the swing out of her arms. She would never follow a guy down an alley for a free coat. She will follow a guy for less. She will do it wrong and do it right in a thousand different ways. Over and over. All the while, she will listen for the little sounds deep down inside her. The space that holds a small humming music box with a twirling ballerina inside, just waiting to be opened. Its quiet tinkling the softest messages that our girl can hear if she’ll only pause to listen.