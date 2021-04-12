Erika Jayne is facing her divorce and legal drama head on in the newest season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

A trailer for season 11 released by Bravo on Monday shows Jayne, 49, facing questions about why she filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi last year and if she knew about Girardi, 81, and his law firm allegedly embezzling millions of dollars that were intended to go to the surviving relatives of the 2018 Lion Air 610 plane crash, which has resulted in Jayne and Girardi being sued in federal court.

"I did not see it ending this way," Jayne says to her costars at the beginning of the trailer. "I was gonna hold that man's hand until he died."

The lawsuit by class action firm Edelson P.C. claims that Girardi embezzled the proceeds of settlements, including those intended for widows and orphans of crash victims, to fund their lavish Beverly Hill lifestyle.

The complaint also alleges Jayne ended her 21-year marriage to Girardi in November for strategic reasons.

"While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the lawsuit alleged.

In another scene in the trailer, cast mate Garcelle Beauvais asks Jayne, "With any of the lawsuits, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?"

Jayne pauses before answering, "No, I did not."

She takes a lighter view of the situation when cast mate Kyle Richards asks the women to chip in to help her buy a million-dollar necklace, and Jayne jokingly replies, "You need to kick in my legal fund, you b----!"

The cast of season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." John Tsiavis / Bravo

Another scene shows cast mate Dorit Kemsley and Richards sharing their disgust about the allegations of the lawsuit during a tense dinner.

"Orphans and widows," Kemsley said. "It makes you feel sick."

Richards then directly asks Jayne, "Did you know any of this?"

Jayne calmly pins it on her estranged husband.

"No one knows the answer but him," she says.

Another scene shows Jayne having a heated encounter with cast mate Sutton Stracke over an unspecified issue.

In addition to the drama swirling around Jayne, the trailer also introduces new stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Jayne and Girardi aren't the only "Real Housewives" stars facing serious legal charges at the moment. A member of the Salt Lake City cast, Jen Shah, has been charged with conspiracy related to allegations of wire fraud and a telemarketing scheme. She has pleaded not guilty.