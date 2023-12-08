Eric Stonestreet discusses reunion with 'Modern Family' cast and why it looked 'like a memorial'

Eric Stonestreet shared some memories from last month's heartwarming "Modern Family" reunion while also hinting at another one in the works for the cast of the hit show.

The Emmy-winning actor spoke with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Dec. 8 about the cast getting together at the home of star Sofia Vergara for their first reunion since the show's 11-season run ended in 2020.

"It’s fun, right? That group of people hadn’t been together since we wrapped," Stonestreet said. "I hadn’t seen the kids since we wrapped, so it was great to see them."

Stonestreet, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter were all able to make it along with Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

“So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!!” Vergara wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

She also posted photos of her laughing together with Ferguson and sharing a sweet moment with O'Neill, who played her husband on the show.

Ty Burrell was the one star who was missing, and the cast had some fun with it by holding up a framed picture of him in a few of the photos from the get-together. Several cast members are seen yelling, "We miss you Ty!" at Burrell's photo on the fireplace mantel.

"And then everybody thought Ty died because of the picture we were holding up of him and the flowers," Stonestreet joked. "And we didn't realize it at the time, but it did kind of look like a memorial. We're all in black."

The photos shared by Vergara showed the chemistry that propelled the hit show for more than a decade is still strong.

"That’s the great thing we had with that show," Stonestreet said. "We all got along so great and we all loved each other so much, so it was just like — you know how it was. ... We had a great time."

Stonestreet, who is currently starring in “The Santa Clauses” with Tim Allen on Disney+, was at the reunion with his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer. He outlined his plan for their wedding, which includes his old castmates.

"Kind of the idea is to build a house and host a wedding and do a reunion with all the 'Modern Family' (cast)," he said. "I don’t know how many times I can get all my crew to Kansas City, so we want to do something special."