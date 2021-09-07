IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Eric Stonestreet celebrates fiancée's beautiful 'innards' and 'outards' on her birthday

The former "Modern Family" star was pretty detailed in his birthday message for his bride-to-be.

Aug. 26, 202100:48
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Eric Stonestreet loves his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer — inside and out!

That's the message he's definitely sharing in a birthday wish he posted on Instagram Tuesday that features several photos of Schweitzer (and two of Stonestreet) and the caption, "Happy birthday to my fiancé(e). She has as beautiful innards as she does outards. And she's the perfect person to deal with me, so I’m thankful everyday, but especially on this day of her being birthed through her moms birthing canal." He added the hashtag #lindsaysmomsbirthingcanal.

That first picture, of Schweitzer, 42, peeping from between her fingers with a look on her face, is what we imagine her reaction would be to a message like that!

But it also hints at the sense of humor the pair have. Stonestreet, 49, is a trained clown who made audiences laugh for 11 seasons on "Modern Family" (and won two Emmys for the role), while his intended is a pediatric nurse. People magazine has reported that they met at a charity event in 2016.

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer, who are outstanding in their fieldericstonestreet/ Instagram

The couple got engaged in August, with another humorous Instagram that showed Stonestreet looking pained while holding his wife-to-be's wrist, showing off the diamond engagement ring. "She said, 'She’d have her people call my people,'" Stonestreet wrote in the caption.

Stonestreet later responded to critics who said he looked too old for his fiancée by sharing edited photos of the pair.

In 2017, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Stonestreet had lots of wonderful things to say about Schweitzer.

"She calms me — she calms my nerves," he said. "I'm a very high-strung person."

Celebrities joined in Tuesday to wish Schweitzer well on her birthday: Michael Bublé wrote a simple "Happy birthday!" with emoji, and Octavia Spencer also chimed in with a "Happy birthday."

