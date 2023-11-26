Eric McCormack’s wife files for divorce after 26 years of marriage

Eric McCormack and his wife, Janet Holden, have split after nearly three decades together.

Holden filed for divorce from the “Will & Grace” star Nov. 22 in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” in her petition, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

She did not list a date of separation for the couple in the petition.

Holden is seeking spousal support and a termination of the court's ability to award spousal support to McCormack. She is also seeking a confirmation of separate property and marital property, to be determined at a later date.

Neither McCormack nor Holden have acknowledged their separation publicly. Representatives did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

McCormack and Holden initially met on the set of the series “Lonesome Dove,” which aired from 1994 to 1996. In the show, he starred as the character Francis Clay Mosby, while Holden worked as the assistant director.

After meeting in 1994, McCormack recalled the early days of their relationship during a 2007 interview with The Guardian,

“I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted,” he said. “I’d been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck ... At first she wasn’t too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her.”

McCormack said that the couple had to date in secret during the first season of the show. After making a joke about him dating a member of the crew, he noted that it was “much worse for her” to be dating an actor “because she wasn’t supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment.”

In an April 2020 Instagram post, McCormack posted a photo of the couple taken during the Season One wrap party in December 1994 and reflected on their then secret relationship.

“Just so happens this was our ‘coming out’ party,” he wrote in the caption. “No one on the show knew we’d been dating for months.”

After several years of dating, the couple got married on Aug. 3, 1997 and welcomed their only child, son Finnigan Holden McCormack, in 2002.