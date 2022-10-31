IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 2022 TODAY Halloween extravaganza is here! See the costume reveals and best moments

Eric André dressed as Hoda for Halloween, and he crushed it

Who wore it better?

See comedian Eric André dress as Hoda Kotb for Halloween

00:51
By Scott Stump

Hoda Kotb is always inspiring others — even when it comes to Halloween costumes.

Comedian Eric André paid tribute to the beloved TODAY co-anchor by putting on his biggest smile, along with a dress and a wig, to dress up as Hoda for Halloween.

André got a jump on Halloween a day early, posting a photo of himself done up as Hoda on Instagram on Oct. 30 along with a picture of Hoda herself.

"Who wore it best," he wrote. "Happy Halloween Hoda!"

André is no stranger to dressing up as all kinds of people, as he played a host of characters in his hidden camera prank movie, “Bad Trip,” on Netflix.

Decked out in a purple dress and flats, André did his best to approximate Hoda.

"Nailed it," one commenter wrote.

"Dude," actor and comedian Adam Devine commented. "This WORKS."

"He won Halloween," another person wrote.

