It's cold out there, so how about something hot?

Like, say ... a young George Clooney?

Or any George Clooney, really. But for the purposes of this story, we're celebrating the Clooney that wore scrubs and made us want to come down with something just so we could visit the ER.

Just in time to get us through the darkest days of winter, "ER" is now streaming on Hulu! And that means a whole lot more of Dr. Douglas Ross.

Alamy Stock Photo "ER" launched the careers of many stars during its lengthy run.

OK, so the show had a few other things going for it. It received a total of 124 Emmy nominations, making it the most nominated drama series in history.

And with a whopping 15 seasons (that's more than 330 episodes), there's plenty to keep you occupied all hibernation season.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show," Clooney said of the news in a press release. "I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu."

We are too, Dr. Ross. We are too.

And just in case you're not Clooney-ed out by the end of your marathon, you'll soon have a new way to get your fix. The actor will star in an adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel "Catch-22," which will be produced this upcoming year as a six-part Hulu original series.

Keep this up, and we might have to turn down the heat in here.