Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In honor of the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series and the first book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," TODAY and our partners at Scholastic are looking for the ultimate fans!

The three lucky TODAY viewers and a guest must be free to travel to New York City from October 5-8. The prize includes round-trip airfare to New York City, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play including a photo-op with the cast, tickets for a guided tour of the Harry Potter: A History of Magic Exhibit at the New York Historical Society. But wait, there's more! You also will have lunch with Arthur A. Levine, US publisher of "Harry Potter," appear on the TODAY show on Monday, October 8, 2018, get a boxed set of the 20th anniversary editions of the "Harry Potter" and a gift card for meals and other incidentals.

RELATED: 20 things we love in honor of the 20th anniversary of 'Harry Potter'

Fill out the information below, telling us which line from the first "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" means the most to you and why. You must be at 13 years old to enter, but if you're under 18, your guest must be your parent.