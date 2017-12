share tweet email

Fans at 30 Rock get a chance every week to win a prize by answering a question on the show for our "Who Knew?" segment. But now, you get a shot at a prize, too!

This week, we're giving away 10 Amazon Fire 4K TVs. Enter your information in the form below and a producer will be in touch if you win the prize!

Entries close Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. EST.