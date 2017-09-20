Enter here for a chance to win the 'Who Knew?' prize!

Fans at 30 Rock get a chance every week to win a prize by answering a question on the show for our "Who Knew?" segment. But now, you get a shot at a prize, too!
Who Knew? about TV pilots: Where did the Fresh Prince move from?Play Video - 2:59
Who Knew? about TV pilots: Where did the Fresh Prince move from?Play Video - 2:59
More video
Christian Slater on ‘Mr. Robot’ twists: I’m ‘surprised and amazed’
10 years of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’: Kris Jenner, Kim K look back
Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show, ‘Will and Grace’ and more
Megyn Kelly reveals the 6 people she’d invite to a dinner party
This week, we're giving away a $200 cash gift card provided by TODAY. Enter your information in the form below and a producer will be in touch if you win the prize!