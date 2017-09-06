Enter here for a chance to win the 'Who Knew?' prize!

Fans at 30 Rock get a chance every week to win a prize by answering a question on the show for our "Who Knew?" segment. But now, you get a shot at a prize, too!
Who Knew? about football: Where did the LA Rams originate?Play Video - 3:52
Who Knew? about football: Where did the LA Rams originate?Play Video - 3:52
More video
Watch 2 attempts to break Guinness records for basketball spinning
CMT’s 2017 Artist of the Year winners are…
Kathie Lee dishes about her dinner with Kris Jenner
Watch Al Roker emcee a weather showdown between Dylan and Jenna
This week, we're giving away 10 NFL bundle packages. These bundles include a Swell bottle, NBC Sports merchandise, earbuds and more! Enter your information in the form below and a producer will be in touch if you win the prize!
UPDATE: This contest is now closed!