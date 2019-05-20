Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 11:26 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Calling all muggles, wizards and wonderful creatures!

One lucky Potter fan will win a trip for 4 to join TODAY at the opening of the newest addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ - Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure™ at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, and be among the first to ride! Prize includes round-trip airfare, admission to all three theme parks and accommodations at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando.

Enter here:

“It does not do to dwell on dreams, but to live,” Dumbledore once told us. We agree, but might add, it also does not do to dwell on the possibility of this promotion, but to enter!

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19)

Sapphire Falls Resort TM & © 2019 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2019 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.